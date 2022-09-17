Forester: I was not disappointed by any stretch.

49ers run game coordinator, and offensive line coach Chris forester spoke to the media to review Week 1 and preview the division rival Seattle Seahawks.

Q: How do you feel your younger guys did on the line?

“Well, it’s always hard after you lose, because when you lose everything’s tainted by your loss. There’s a lot of things that could have been done better. But overall, I think it was a solid first outing. That’s the best way to say it. If we had have done a little bit better, maybe we could have won the game. But the guys really worked well together, they performed well together in spurts and gave us a chance to have some success. We didn’t quite get it done, but I was not disappointed by any stretch. They played okay.”

Forester is backing his guys.

This was shocking to me, I thought Aaron Banks struggled a bit. Spencer Burford did have a strong game. The light will be shining on the younger offensive linemen along with Trey Lance. Continuity and offensive line go hand in hand. They are still ironing things out and will continue to get comfortable at the next level.

Q: T Mike McGlinchey did some coaching during the offseason just about getting his mental state correct after he had a bad play. Did you see progress from him after the one sack he gave up, that he played more consistently?

“One hundred percent, yeah. Mike’s really worked hard at that. He’s known that’s a problem that he just has to bounce back from a bad play. Everybody’s going to have a bad play. How you bounce back from it, how you progress through the rest of the game, I think that was real positive for him. He had a negative play early and we talked about it on the sideline and he corrected it and was able to, he had a real similar play, it came up like in the fourth quarter, I think identical protection call and he set it much differently. He approached it much differently and corrected it, which is all you’re asking for. Everybody’s going to have ups and downs in the game, but it’s being able to battle through them and he did a nice job.”

McGlinchey is serviceable

McGlinchey correcting things after a tragic sack is uplifting. Winning the war and not the battle is Forester’s theme. It applies to all of us, we see a player get beat badly and then we say we need something else, needs to be cut, etc. In reality, the Niners have no one else to turn to, plus McGlinchey is brute in the run game. Let’s just hope he is not beaten as quickly on the sack next time.

Q: Can you tell that QB Trey Lance has an impact on the run game, just from being on the field? Can you see that, like just the threat of him?

“Oh, definitely, because just how the defensive ends have to play. In the last game for example, when you’re in certain formations, pistol formation, shotgun formations, the ends have to, the defense has to make a decision on how they’re going to play and that’s different than they have to play when you’re always under center when you don’t have the threat of a running quarterback. So it does. Now, it’s not a huge deal because they have a call and our defense has as well as to who’s got quarterback, blah, blah, blah. But it is different than just lining up every snap and doing the same thing over. Now all of a sudden you have this other call and then all the compliments that can come with it, play-action passes and those things can cause a little more. It adds a layer for them to have to work on, that’s really the best way to say it. And everybody’s got an answer for it and everybody’s seen it enough now, but you can tell that the effects and it lets other plays occur because the threat of the running quarterback, you play off of how they’re going to play your running quarterback when that time comes.”

San Francisco’s offense may surpass Week 1’s rush total/Lance will be sharper in Week 2

The monsoon at Soldier Field last week forced the Niners to earn their living on the ground. However, the rush total of 176 yards is in jeopardy with a pissed of 49er offense. The Seahawk defense is missing their best player in Jamal Adams and watched Bobby Wagner join the Rams in the offseason. Surpassing 176 yards is wishful thinking and Shanahan’s offense should win comfortably with 120 on the ground.

I took this question several ways, but my gut feeling tells me Lance will pick it up in Week 2. He led the NFL in Big Time Throws in Week 1 in uncharacteristic conditions. We could see more zone-read plays ran, then again, I’m banking on the talented 49er wide receivers to make it easy on him. Shanahan can only give Lance more opportunities at explosive plays with better conditions.

When you turn on the tape of the Seahawks, is it strange not to see their classic eight-man box and not to see the cover-three thing that they’ve been doing?

“You know, for me, I just see really, really big guys. When you look at 97, 90 and 99, I just see big, big guys in the middle. And I see good edge setters that can rush the passer. And whether the eighth guy is down there or not, those big guys in there are still a pain in the rear, man. They are good players. They’re really hard to block. They do a good job at defending and defeating blocks. They’ve been coaching them really well up there for a long time. And even though the scheme has changed slightly, those big suckers are still in there, man. And they do a heck of a job. And it’s always a challenge. When I turn on the film, I keep wishing that they’d be gone somewhere else, but they just take up the whole space on the film and my guys, we have to get out there, guys have to get out there and compete and do a good job against them. They’re an impressive group and they’re always a challenge.”

“It Doesn’t Matter” about the scheme

Forester is aligned with the other 49er coaches in being locked in on the task at hand. The scheme plays a part in every game, but Forester reiterates that everyone has to do their job. Seattle’s defensive linemen tend to eat up double-team blocks while linebacker Jordyn Brooks finishes for the tackle. Shanahan is looking for a stronger game from Mike McGlinchey and Trent Williams so Lance can stand strong in the pocket.