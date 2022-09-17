Golden Nuggets: What do y’all think Nick Bosa will say in his pre-game speech?

“I planned [the speech last week], and I don’t really have a plan this week,” Bosa admitted. “I need to start thinking about it. But I don’t think I’ll top that one [from Week 1] maybe my entire career.”

“San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters after Friday’s practice, providing final updates ahead of the team’s Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Here is everything he had to say.”

“Kyle Shanahan said Friday that while Kittle “looked awesome,” and is healthier than he was last week, his status is still up in the air. The 49ers may make a decision on Saturday night, or take it up to game time.”

“Once we get to the point where a team is throwing the ball and we’re able to get our four-man rush going — Justin really ain’t the type to throw the ball 20 to 25 times in the game — I think this week will have more opportunities,” 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu said Wednesday.”We’ve got to take advantage of them at the end of the day.”

“In 2021, Wishnowsky appeared in all 17 games and registered 57 punts for 2,310 yards and an average of 40.5 yards per punt, while pinning 21 of his punts inside the 20-yard line. Wishnowsky earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors in Week Two and NFC Special Teams Player of the Month honors in September.”

“Most producers and programmers — I’m talking about the overall content-producing landscape, and not just NFL Network — aren’t that nuanced or creative. And many of the people discussing these topics are happy to be “strong and wrong” at the expense of advocating for patience and restraint. Quarterback controversies, perceived or otherwise, are a gift from Santa — and Monday will be Christmas morning if San Francisco is 0-2 and Lance is struggling.”

“But in those moments, does [Jimmy] have the capacity to create? Does he have the capacity to stretch the field up until this point? And you couple that with some health concerns. The answer to me is no. You’ve identified Trey Lance as the guy you wanted to go get.”

“Playing behind a suspect offensive line, Lance appears to have made significant strides from last season in navigating the pocket, and, after criticism about his failure to lead receivers to the ball in preseason, Lance demonstrated he can throw with the anticipation to set up yards after catch opportunities for his pass-catchers while also displaying the deep-ball and run-game upside that attracted the 49ers to him in the first place.”