49ers vs. Seahawks: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The 49ers have their first home game of the season later on today as our beloved Niners look to pick up their first victory of the season. What better way than to pick up a win than against Geno Smith and the Seahawks?

As of late last night, the rain was scheduled to hit earlier in the day, with winds blowing southeast averaging 15 miles per hour and up to 20 mph. It’s when the win hits 20 miles per hour is when we see lower-scoring games. Let’s hope we miss the projected “heavy rainfall possible” once kickoff happens.

Seattle Seahawks (1-0) @ San Francisco 49ers (0-1)

Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022

Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. PT

Location: Santa Clara, CA

Network: FOX

Play-by-Play: Adam Amin

Color Analyst: Mark Schlereth

Image courtesy of 506 Sports.

You’ll get to watch the 49ers game if you’re located in the yellow. The majority of the country will see Tampa Bay @ New Orleans.

Live streaming: FuboTV (Try for free here!)

Odds: 49ers -9 at DraftKings SportsBook

Total: 40.5

For more betting information, please visit DK Nation.