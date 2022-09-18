Kittle is unexpected to play; We could see a rotation at running back

Despite practicing Friday, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is unexpected to play in the team’s home opener Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Kittle has been nursing a groin injury that began irritating him back on September 5.

Per NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco, the goal is to have Kittle back at full strength for next week’s game at Denver. We can expect another heavy dosage of Tyler Kroft, who played the majority of snaps at tight end last week, while Charlie Woerner and Ross Dwelley also filled in for Kittle’s absence.

Since the team didn’t make any practice squad moves Saturday, that means Malik Turner will be inactive at wide receiver and rookie Danny Gray will make his debut. The precipitation is expected to be around a quarter of an inch at Levi’s Stadium, so Gray’s speed, along with the rest of the team, shouldn’t be hindered.

We’ll also see rookie Ty Davis-Price make his debut. According to Jordan Schultz, the Niners will lean on Jeff Wilson, but both TDP and Jordan Mason will have their opportunities. Wilson will likely serve as the third down back with Kyle Juszczyk. The way Denver ran the ball against Seattle last week, San Francisco shouldn’t have any issues moving the ball on the ground.