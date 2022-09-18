Early game thread Week 2: We have 7 games on the slate

There are seven games on the early slate today. Tua versus Lamar kicks things off as the Dolphins travel to Baltimore. I think both teams struggle to score, but Baltimore pulls it out. You know who is not struggling? Mike McDaniel and his outfit:

Did Coach McDaniel really just try to fake out the cameraperson?! pic.twitter.com/SJ5ZYd0C5T — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) September 18, 2022

Let's say, for prediction's sake, the Ravens win 22-14.

The Jets and the Browns are the most unwatchable game this morning. It's Joe Flacco against Jacoby Brissett: two of the worst starters in the league.

The Commanders travel to Detroit to take on the Lions. I like the over in that game and think both teams will put up points in a semi-fun matchup.

The Colts travel to Jacksonville as they look to regroup from a Week 1 upset. Indy should get it done, but I'm not so sure it's a given.

Chrisitan McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley lead their respective teams as the Panthers face off against the Giants. However, Carolina shouldn't have problems scoring.

You can say the opposite for New England and Pittsburgh. If the halftime score was 7-3, that wouldn't be a shock. The Steelers are without T.J. Watt, but the Pats might not be able to take advantage. I like New England to bounce back with a victory today.

According to Jay Glazer, Jameis Winston has four fractures in his back, but there is no risk of further damage and he’s wearing pads to protect the area. Meanwhile, Tom Brady is sleeping on his couch because his wife hates him. Saints win.