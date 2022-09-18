Kittle is officially inactive

The 49ers are about 90 minutes away from kickoff, and the inactive are in. As expected, George Kittle will not play Sunday as he’s still working through a groin injury. Earlier reports on Sunday hinted that Kittle might return next week against the Broncos.

Here’s a look at the inactive list for Week 2:

TE George Kittle

OL Daniel Brunskill

DE Kemoko Turay

QB Brock Purdy

OL Nick Zakelj

That means Danny Gray and Ty Davis-Price will suit up. Last week, Malik Gray and Jordan Mason played a more prominent role on special teams. This week, the 49ers are shorthanded at running back as Elijah Mitchell will be out for a couple of months with a sprained MCL.

Because of that, Deebo Samuel might be used more in the backfield. Or TDP. Gray’s speed will be a big role in holding the safeties today for some of Kyle Shanahan’s patented play-action concepts. And if one of the defensive backs feels the need to jump one a high across from Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo, Trey Lance might let it fly deep to Gray.

Also, we’re seeing more 11 (3 WR/1 TE/1 RB) personnel with Kittle injured. That means more usage for wide receivers.

I’m excited to see his speed on display, if you couldn’t tell.

This is a young team. TDP and Gray will play a role, as will Jordan Mason. Drake Jackson played a few snaps last week, but Spencer Burford and Samuel Womack start. That’s five rookies we’ll see in action today. Oh, and the 22-year-old quarterback making his fourth career start.