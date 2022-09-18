49ers vs. Seahawks 1st quarter game thread: Let’s see if the Niners can make a statement

According to reporters on the field, it’s windy enough to the point where it could affect the kicking game. So that’ll be something to keep an eye on.

Also, Ty Davis-Price appears to be the starting running back. Jordan Mason also rotated in, but TDP will get the first crack at it.

NaVorro Bowman is the honorary captain today. The energy at the stadium is electric, and the weather is beautiful. As of now, there are clear skies, and you couldn’t ask for better weather.

Some friends that I talk to are falling for last week and think what Geno Smith did was sustainable against the 49ers and what we saw last week at Soldier Field, despite the conditions, is what we’ll get offensively today.

I’m not buying it.

I’m curious to see how aggressive Kyle Shanahan comes out against a banged-up secondary. Also, how will the secondary hold up against the Seahawks wideouts? DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett have this team’s number.