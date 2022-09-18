49ers vs. Seahawks second quarter thread: Back to Jimmy we go

The 49ers had no issue moving the ball on their first drive. Eleven plays, 73 yards, and took nearly 5:44 off the clock. Trey Lance found Brandon Aiyuk underneath, who made a tackler miss en route to a 30-yard gain.

Trey Lance converted a third down with his legs, but an unblocked defender on third down was the difference between a touchdown and a field goal. Twice. A 20-yard field goal was good but that felt like a drive where you make a statement and show some faith in your offense. Instead, 3-0.

The Seahawks had to punt on their first drive.

The 49ers moved the ball on their next drive, but it may have cost them their franchise quarterback. Lance went down with an ankle injury and was ruled out immediately. He left on a cart with his right leg in an air cast.

Now, it’s on Jimmy Garoppolo. There’s a good chance Jimmy will play for a good portion of the season.