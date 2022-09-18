Trey Lance carted off the field with his right leg in an air cast

Brutal. Brutal, brutal, brutal. Trey Lance didn’t make it to the second quarter of his fourth start. It seemed like the game plan was going to involve a heavy dosage of Lance’s legs. The Niners had 12 carries to start the game and Trey had three of them.

On his final touch, Lance went down with what appeared to be an ankle injury. It looked as though Lance’s ankle got caught during a tackle. Immediately, the cart came out for Lance. His right leg was then put in an air cast.

We’ll learn more about Lance’s injury post-game and after he has an MRI, but the look in his face on the cart appeared like someone who knew something was wrong. What a bummer. The kid seemed poised to have a big game and a big season.

Unfortunately, that was cut in half today. The 49ers have the lead, but it feels like this game lost all its excitement when Lance went down with an injury.