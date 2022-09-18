49ers vs. Seahawks third quarter thread: Keep them at 0

Jimmy Garoppolo came in and, honestly, looked great on his first two drives. At one point, Garoppolo was 5-for-7 for 80 yards and a touchdown. One of his incompletions came on a 4th & 8 when nothing was there. Jimmy finished the half 8-for-11 for 105 yards.

He had another play on 2nd & 14 when there was a free runner, but Garoppolo hung in there and delivered a strike to Brandon Aiyuk. Those are the plays San Francisco needs him to make.

The Seahawks had a 27-yard gain on a busted coverage. Geno Smith found Tyler Lockett open down the field after breaking the pocket. Unfortunately, for them, Seattle got too cute near the goal line. They ran a halfback pass but the running back woefully underthrew the pass and it landed directly into the hands of Mooney Ward, who had his first interception of the game.

The offense had to punt, but Lockett muffed it and gave San Francisco a short field. Garoppolo found Jeff Wilson, who was split out wide at wide receiver, on third and short for a first down. On the next play, Kyle Juszczyk scored his fifth rushing touchdown of his career.

At the half, it’s 20-0.