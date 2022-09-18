49ers vs. Seahawks fourth quarter thread: One more touchdown should do the trick

The 49ers marched the ball down the field after forcing a three-and-out to start the half but were stalled in the red zone. Despite averaging nearly six yards a carry, Kyle Shanahan elected to kick a field goal from the 2-yard line. That was the second time Shanahan made that decision.

This time, it was blocked for a field goal and returned for a touchdown. That score made it 20-7 and took the wind out of the sails. San Francisco would punt on their next drive., and that’s how the third quarter went. It felt like the 49ers had all of the momentum, but special teams' plays can turn games on a whim.

We’ll see how the fourth quarter goes and if the defense can continue to hold while the offense tries to tack on another touchdown. Seattle looks to have adjusted on defense with Jimmy under center. He’s cool off since a hot start.