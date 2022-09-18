49ers agree on a 2-year extension with LB Dre Greenlaw

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the 49ers and linebacker Dre Greenlaw have agreed to a two-year contract extension. Kyle Shanahan wasn’t asked about it after the game, and there are no contract details yet.

Rewatching last week’s game, Greenlaw played quite well aside from a couple of boneheaded penalties. His speed and mentality are much-needed, and his future is bright, provided Dre stays healthy.

Greenlaw led the team in tackles with eight against the Seahawks in Week 2, with one coming behind the line of scrimmage. We’ll see how much the deal is worth and how much it compares to Greenlaw’s peers.

This probably is probably the end of Azeez Al-Shaair’s tenure as a Niner — or at least his chance to earn a lucrative contract with the team. He took advantage of Greenlaw’s injury but has struggled to stay on the field himself.

The timing of the deal is interesting. Obviously, the team freed up cap space once they reworked Jimmy Garoppolo’s deal.