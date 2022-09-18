49ers open as 2.5-point underdogs vs. Broncos

What a week for the 49ers. They were 10-point favorites at home against the Seattle Seahawks, coming off an ugly loss against the Green Bay Packers, but they covered the spread in a dominant win at Levi’s Stadium.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the opening odds posted, and the 49ers are 2.5-point road underdogs in Denver on Sunday Night Football. This is pretty surprising, considering the 49ers just came off of a dominant home win against the Seahawks — a team that the Broncos lost to on opening weekend.

The over/under is set to 43 points — which means that the line-setters don’t believe this is going to be a very high-scoring game in Denver.

The Broncos also just had an uninspiring win against the Texans at home, with Russell Wilson putting up a pretty meager box score: 14-of-31, 219 yards, 1 TD, and 1 INT and scoring 16 points against a rebuilding Texans team.

On the flip side, the 49ers had a bittersweet victory. They got a win in their home opener but lost their starting quarterback for the remainder of the season. Not to fear, they’ve got an experienced backup in Jimmy Garoppolo who will be taking over the rest of the season.