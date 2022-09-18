Bears vs. Packers Sunday Night Football Thread: Rooting against Green Bay

Sunday Night Football is back for the second week, and we have the Chicago Bears, who we saw last week, traveling to Green Bay to face the Packers, who looked sluggish and out of sorts last week against the Vikings.

If Green Bay drops this game to Chicago, they'll have an uphill battle to get to the playoffs. However, I think they come out and start fast while Chicago struggles early. The Packers' defense is impressive. They just happened to run into arguably the best wideout in the game last week.

It's no guarantee the Packers' offense will magically do better. Sure, they had some drops last week but didn't light the scoreboard up as you'd expect. Chicago is young in the secondary. We'll see if Aaron Rodgers can take advantage.

Allen Lazard returns for the Packers. He'll be Rodgers's go-to target, I imagine. Matt LaFleur is 6-0 in his career against the Bears. Remember, Rodgers told Chicago fans, "I own you" last time out.