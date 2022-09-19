Position-by-Position Grades: Bittersweet domination

The 49ers took care of business against the Seahawks in a game that saw Trey Lance go down for the season. Jimmy Garoppolo returned to action and, backed by the lights-out 49ers defense, rolled to a 27-7 victory. Let’s grade each position.

Quarterbacks: A

Before Lance’s unfortunate injury, the offense drove into the red zone on consecutive drives. Garoppolo stepped back in to lead a scoring drive punctuated by a 38-yard TD to Ross Dwelley. “Just like riding a bike” is how Garoppolo described being the starter again. The offense moved with only three drives concluding with punts. Garoppolo finished the game with an efficient stat line of 13/21, 154 yards, and a passing and rushing TD. It’s his show again.

Running Backs: B

Jeff Wilson returned to form and showed some extra burst. Eighteen rushes for 84 yards and two receptions for 19 yards is very respectable. Tyrion Davis-Price made his NFL debut and had a long run of 20 yards. Davis-Price would finish with 33 on the day. Deebo Samuel pitched in with a 51-yard run of his own, while Kyle Juszczyk scored from a yard out.

Wide Receivers: B

Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk each caught five passes, but it felt like there was more meat on the bone for Aiyuk as he dropped a pretty deep shot from Garoppolo. Danny Gray got his first regular-season action and was targeted twice. Jauan Jennings and Ray-Ray McCloud each caught one pass.

Tight Ends: C

With George Kittle out, Tyler Kroft got the start primarily for blocking purposes. Kroft sustained an injury during the game, unfortunately. Dwelley scored the game’s first touchdown from 38 yards out.

Offensive line: B+

The offensive line allowed only one sack on the day. The grade gets knocked down because of a snap miscue with Jake Brendal at the goal line. The next play would result in a blocked punt which was Seattle’s only score of the day. Trent Williams looked like his dominant self. The line was stout as a whole.

Defensive line: A

Nine total QB hits, five tackles for loss, and two sacks in total tell the story. Nick Bosa continues to dominate with his two sacks and five QB hits. Kevin Givens had a completely under-the-radar game racking up three tackles for loss. Charles Omenihu chipped in two QB hits of his own. This line had its way with Seattle’s offensive line all game.

Linebackers: B

Newly extended Dre Greenlaw seemed energized and bounced back from his week one performance. Eight tackles combined and a tackle for loss. Greenlaw paced the group with Fred Warner taking a backseat with three tackles of his own. Oren Burks had a fine special teams tackle to boot.

Secondary: A

Two interceptions and five passes defended with Mooney Ward and Tashaun Gipson each hauling in a pick. Talanoa Hufanga continues his stellar play to begin the season with six tackles, two passes defended, and a tackle for loss. plays playing fast and free and always seems to be around the ball. Gipson’s interception was off Hufanga’s hands as he nearly had his second in as many games.

Special Teams: B-

Mitch Wishnowsky celebrated his new extension with a punt that hung up long enough for the coverage team to cause a fumble on Tyler Lockett. Robbie Gould made both his FG attempts but the grade gets knocked down for the blocked field goal that resulted in a touchdown.

The 49ers showed they are the superior team to Seattle in every way. One penalty for the entire game is a complete difference from Week 1. Total team win. The 49ers are headed to Denver.