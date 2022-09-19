Snap counts and stat review: Only 3 snaps for Danny Gray in his debut

Let’s look at the snap counts for each position, and mix in some stats to help contextualize how each group looked.

Offense

Quarterbacks -Trey Lance - 16, Jimmy Garoppolo - 60

Garoppolo’s adjusted completion percentage goes up to 73.7% from 61.9% once you account for throws on target and Brandon Aiyuk’s drop. Seven of Jimmy’s 13 completions went for first downs.

Ironically, Garoppolo struggled when he wasn’t blitzed. He was 4-for-4 for 51 yards and a touchdown when Seattle brought an extra rusher. When they sat back, Jimmy went 9-for-17 with 6.1 yards per attempt and had two of his passes batted down at the line of scrimmage.

Running backs - Deebo Samuel - 32, Kyle Juszczyk - 28, Jeff Wilson Jr. - 26, Ty Davis-Price - 19

Deebo, Wilson Jr., and TDP all had a rush over 15 yards. Wilson Jr. forced an impressive five missed tackles on 18 carries. The reason you give the ball to Samuel is that you know. Eventually, he’s going to break one.

Wide receiver/tight end - Samuel - 27, Brandon Aiyuk - 27, Ross Dwelley - 16, Kyle Juszczyk - 12, Jauan Jennings - 12, Ray-Ray McCloud - 11, Danny Gray -3

A somewhat uninspiring day from the wideouts. Aiyuk led the way with 63 receiving yards. Samuel had 45 yards after the catch but had 44 receiving yards total. His average depth of target was -0.2.

I thought we’d see more from Gray, but his snap count tells us the coaching staff doesn’t believe he’s ready. The good news is Gray was targeted twice. Jennings is an excellent blocker and deserves plenty of credit for mixing it up in the run game.

Offensive line - Trent Williams, Aaron Banks, Jake Brendel, Spencer Burford, Mike McGlinchey - 76 snaps each

Each starter played every snap. The quarterbacks were only pressured twice and the lone QB hit came when Seattle blitzed more than San Francisco had to block. If you guessed Aaron Banks would be the highest-graded offensive player for the Niners this week, come claim your prize.

It’s difficult to separate how much of this was due to the line blocking well and how much was because of a lackluster Seattle pass rush. Either way, the running backs had holes to run through and the quarterback was upright. That’s a good day at the office.

Defensive line - Nick Bosa - 36, Arik Armstead - 34, Charles Omenihu - 28, Samson Ebukam - 22, Javon Kinlaw - 21, Kevin Givens - 19, Drake Jackson - 14, Kerry Hyder 14, Hassan Ridgeway - 7

PFF charts win percentage for defensive linemen. Nick Bosa had the sixth-highest percentage yesterday at 29%. That’s what we’ve come to expect from Bosa. But Charles Omenihu came in at 16th with a 22.2 win percentage. Omenihu just turned 25.

Kevin Givens had three run stops on six snaps. He was terrific along the interior. The Niners are spoiled with depth.

Linebackers - Dre Grenlaw - 49, Fred Warner - 49, Azeez Al-Shaair - 19

Warner got lost on a scramble drill and was responsbile for Tyler Lockett’s 27-yard reception. Greenlaw allowed 36 yards in coverage, but that was on seven targets, which is an excellent ratio. It’s a little weird seeing Warner finish the game with one solo tackle, but that’s cause of a certain safety....

Defensive backs - Talanoa Hufanga - 49, Tashaun Gipson Sr. - 49, Emmanuel Moseley - 49, Charvarius Ward - 49, Samuel Womack - 30, George Odum - 1

Through two games Talanoa Hufanga has gotten his hands on more passes (3) than receptions allowed (2) on six targets. Have the 49ers played iffy quarterbacks? Sure, but that doesn’t take away from Hufanga being in the correct position to make plays on the ball.

Hufanga added two run stops and a pressure rushing the passer. If he keeps. playing this way Hufanga will wind up a top-10 safety in the league. I’m not a fan of waiting to crown young players. When they perform, they should be rewarded. Just as when they make mistakes, that should be pointed out. Hufanga had a missed tackle, but the way he sees the field and reacts to what the offense does is closer to a 10-year starter than a player who played sparingly as a rookie.

Ward had the easiest interception he’ll have all season. Ward had three run stops, Emmanuel Moseley had two, and Samuel Womack added one. Superb tackling in the secondary will be critical to this team’s success.

As will not allowing the big play. Moseley was mossed by DK Metcalf but the play was negated thanks to a penalty. But outside of that, the longest completion in the secondary was 17 yards. That’ll work.