2 injuries to Lance’s ankle: A fibula fracture, and a ligament disruption

The 49ers provided an update for quarterback Trey Lance after his surgery at Standford Hospital:

“San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance underwent successful surgery on his injured right ankle this morning, an injury that occurred in yesterday’s game versus the Seattle Seahawks. Surgery was performed at Stanford Hospital and repaired two injuries to Lance’s ankle, a fibula fracture and ligament disruption. Lance will start the rehab process, and head team physician Dr. Tim McAdams is confident that he will recover completely in time for a full return in the 2023 season.”

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Lance’s injury wasn’t a compound fracture like Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. So, Lance’s bone didn’t break through the skin, so the risk of infection is much lower. Lance can expect a recovery between 4-6 months if all goes well.

I’ve had friends reach out to me about this injury, and they are convinced Lance won’t be the starter in 2023, as this gives Kyle Shanahan an out to look elsewhere. I’m not buying it. Lance is the team’s first-round pick next year, too. What do you think?