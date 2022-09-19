Injury updates: Ty Davis-Price has a high-ankle sprain; Tyler Kroft suffered a sprained MCL

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had a conference call Monday afternoon to provide injury updates. Unfortunately, there’s bad news. Rookie running back Ty Davis-Price has a high-ankle sprain and will miss a few weeks. Shanahan said the team was unaware of TDP’s injury until later in the game. Now, it’s on Marlon Mack and Jordan Mason.

Last week, Shanahan said the running backs must learn how to play without the ball. I asked Kyle how Mason has progressed in the past week:

“He needs to now. Last week was his first week getting a lot more of that. I thought they both stepped it up in that area. I thought JP had his best game in special teams. We never knew that he [TDP] was hurt. He’ll [Mason] have to be ready this week now.”

Davis-Price ran hard and did a fine job of maximizing his carries Sunday. Losing your third-round pick to an injury, even in the short-term, is a setback.

The 49ers will work out a running back and sign him to the practice squad. We can also expect Mack to get promoted to the active roster this Saturday. Here are the backs the Niners worked out last week:

Tevin Coleman

Devonta Freeman

Godwin Igwebuike

Nate McCrary

La’Mical Perine

Abram Smith

Tight end Tyler Kroft has a sprained MCL and will also miss a few weeks. Kroft’s injury explains why Ross Dwelley led the tight ends in snap counts Sunday after Kroft doubled up the rest of the tight ends in Week 1.

Speaking of tight ends, Kittle is close, per Shanahan: “Yeah, he was close, that’s why we took it that far. But I’m glad we made the decision to sit him.” Now, Kittle has an extra week to get healthy, and playing on Sunday Night Football might be the difference in Kittle being active in Week 3.

As you might imagine, the conference call was dominated by quarterback questions. Shanahan said he hadn’t had the chance to talk to Trey Lance yet, but some of the players have made the trip to visit him. The Niners head coach expects Lance to be around the building with his rehab and be involved in meetings. San Francisco will add a third quarterback behind Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy.