Monday Night Football thread: Eagles and Vikings square off in a potential playoff preview

There are two Monday night games. The Titans and Bills kicked off already. Josh Allen has already made a couple of highlight plays. Tennessee struggled to tackle, and Buffalo had an early 7-0 lead. The Titans answered back with a Derrick Henry touchdown on their opening drive.

The main event kicks off in under an hour between the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings. I thought both teams had a chance to win their respective divisions before the season started. Each team made a statement in Week 1, however DraftKings Sportsbook has the Eagles as 3-point favorites.

Jordan Jefferson ran wild through the Green Bay Packers' secondary. But how will Minnesota fare against a Philly defensive line? On the other side of the ball, the Vikes were fortunate rookie Christian Watson dropped a long touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers. I suspect A.J. Brown has a big night against Patrick Peterson.

We could be in store for some points. Philadelphia is susceptible to teams who can run out of 11 personnel. That’s Kevin O’Connell’s specialty. This game has the potential for fireworks and big plays all over. I think the Eagles have the last laugh.