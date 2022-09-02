Golden Nuggets: Trey/Jimmy tell us it’s only awkward if we make it awkward

“Kyle Shanahan put them in what could have been an awkward position last season, and is making it far more awkward this year. He’s stated time and time again that this is Lance’s team now to make sure there are no questions.”

“San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo spoke with reporters on Thursday, his first media availability with the team since last season’s playoffs. Starting quarterback Trey Lance also spoke. Here is everything they had to say.”

“For the 20 minutes of practice that I witnessed before the media was escorted off the field, it sure seemed routine. Lance and Garoppolo going through drills together? They did it hundreds of times last year. Garoppolo flipping medium-range passes on the money? 10,000 times. Lance chatting with Garoppolo after a throw, asking him what he saw? They might do this 100,000 times this year.’

“Last year, we were down to our third running back in Week 2. Actually, in Week 2, we were putting a running back in the game who I was calling him by [his] number, and so was Jimmy [Garoppolo] because we didn’t know his name yet. So we were asking the number of the back if he knew how to run power while he was in the huddle during a timeout...I’m a little scarred from that stuff, so it’s really hard for us to lose guys that have first- and second-down running ability.

“But with preseason and training camp behind them, the 49ers are still facing significant questions, ones that go beyond injuries and quarterback play.”

“Kyle and I, we pulled 15 players from our team — our leadership committee,” Lynch said. “We told them, ‘Here’s what we’re doing, here’s why we’re doing it.’ We wanted to let the guys know that it was our belief in this team, in those guys in the room. And we know we’ve created a culture and we’ve got the men that can handle a situation like this. While the rest of the world may think it’s uncomfortable — that we’re not supporting our lead guy — we don’t believe in that. We believe in this team and we think it makes us better.

“The bottom line, J.P. Mason just played too well,” Lynch said. “And we felt like he made our team better … We got this kid out of Georgia Tech as a backup. And we couldn’t deny at the end of the day that he hadn’t earned a spot on the roster.”

“I don’t know. Things just kept falling into place. I’m one of those people that, you know, I don’t want to ruffle feathers too much here and there. I want to go with the flow and that’s kind of the way training camp was going, and I was happy with it. Things worked out. I’m happy now.”

“Brock came in and, just from Day 1, showed a grasp for our offense,” Lynch said. “It wasn’t too big. I think his experience — this is a guy who played a lot of football. Just command. And presence. He steps in that huddle and it’s his huddle. Not afraid to throw into small windows. There’s just a lot to like. He just earned that spot.”

The 49ers had intelligence that if Mason were not protected on the team’s 53-man roster, he would have quickly ended up with another organization.

“One AFC scout isn’t buying the 49ers’ trust in Lance and believed San Francisco’s decision to retain Garoppolo rather than outright releasing him was a ‘bad sign’ for the North Dakota State product,” wrote Kyed.

