49ers sign QB Kurt Benkert to the practice squad; Marlon Mack added to the active roster

Kyle’s update, 2:47 PM PT: The 49ers are signing Marlon Mack to their active roster from the practice squad, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This was expected with Ty Davis-Price out a few weeks with a high-ankle sprain. The team also signed Benkert to its practice squad.

Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and ESPN’s Field Yates, the 49ers worked out five quarterbacks Tuesday: Kurt Benkert, AJ McCarron, Garrett Gilbert, Kevin Hogan, and Mike Glennon.

Benkert, 27, was undrafted out of Virginia and has spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and the Green Bay Packers.

McCarron was a fifth-round draft choice out of Alabama by the Bengals in 2014. He’s started four games in his career and played for Cincy and the Texans.

Gilbert has played for four different teams in the past four seasons. The 31-year-old started one game in 2021 and one in 2020.

Many of you should be familiar with Kevin Hogan, who was drafted in the fifth round out of Sanford. Hogan’s started one game for the Browns and thrown 101 career passes.

Finally, there’s Mike Glennon. The 32-year-old has nine years of experience and 13 starts under his belt to go with 528 passing attempts. Kyle Shanahan said the team would sign a quarterback. His history would suggest it’s Glennon.

Quarterback wasn’t the only position the 49ers worked out Tuesday. There were three wide receivers, five tight ends, and a defensive back:

WR Kelvin Harmon

WR Ra’Shaun Henry

WR Jontre Kirklin

TE Derrick Deese

TE Erik Krommenhoek

TE Briley Moore

TE Jace Sternberger

TE Garrett Walston

DB Beau Tanner

Tyler Kroft will miss time, so that makes sense about the tight end position. We’ll see if there is another injury that pops up that’ll be related to working out receivers.