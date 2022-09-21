Golden Nuggets: Navorro Bowman nominated to Hall of Fame

“There could be a lot of non-medical factors that are playing a part in shutting him down — protecting their investment in the future,” said Jung, who works at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles. “But usually this injury is about 10 to 12 weeks.”

“Benkert, 27, was undrafted out of the University of Virginia and spent his first three seasons with Atlanta (2018-2020). He spent last season with Green Bay and made his only appearance in an NFL game, kneeling down twice. Benkert broke the school record for passing yards in a game (455) while at the University of Virginia.”

“We think there’s a greater chance Shanahan will end up as the longest-tenured 49ers coach in franchise history than him being kicked out the door any time soon.”

“Actually, a dropback play is riskier than a quarterback sneak, so those are the things that really confuse me,” Shanahan said. “I see guys get killed in the pocket on dropbacks. And I’ve never had a quarterback get hurt on the sneak before.”

“Shanahan doesn’t want a gunslinger. He believes his system has an answer for nearly every defensive scenario and that there would be minimal ad libbing. Does this create a conflict? I don’t know. The 2017 season may have been fun, but the 2019 season — when Garoppolo had Shanahan’s full system in his head and was running it as well as he ever has — ought to have been more fun considering it ended in the Super Bowl.”

“After further consultation with doctors, Garoppolo and his representatives opted for surgery that set the beginning of training camp as a target date for a full recovery. By March 1, the plan became public knowledge, and eight days later, the Commanders moved on, trading for Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz.”

“The reason they drafted Trey is because what he brings to the table as an athlete, not only in the pocket but outside the pocket with his legs. He can create tons of problems and nobody calls a play thinking ‘I better not call this play because the guy could blow out his ankle and be out for the year.’ It doesn’t enter into the mindset on game day, and that’s for fans to sit back and second guess. It’s just a bunch of crap to be honest with you.”

“The offensive line is playing better. The running game is starting to pick up,” Whitner explained. “You have weapons on the outside like Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, the return of George Kittle...And Jimmy Garoppolo, who was motivated, accurate, efficient, and ready to lead this 49ers team back to the promised land.”

“Linebackers NaVorro Bowman, Patrick Willis, that list includes quarterback Jeff Garcia, running back Ricky Watters, wide receiver Anquan Boldin, defensive lineman Justin Smith, linebacker Takeo Spikes, and defensive backs Merton Hanks and Tim McDonald, and kicker Gary Anderson.”