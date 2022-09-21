Tevin Coleman signed to the practice squad; officially place Trey Lance on IR

The 49ers officially placed QB Trey Lance on the injured reserve list Wednesday afternoon. Running back Marlon Mack was promoted to the active roster from the practice squad as the corresponding move.

As reported yesterday, the team announced the signing of QB Kurt Benkert to the practice squad. In addition, San Francisco added a “new” running back in Tevin Coleman. To make room for Coleman, the 49ers released cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. from its practice squad.

Coleman spent time with Kyle Shanahan in both Atlanta and a previous stint with the Niners. Coleman followed Robert Saleh and Mike LaFleur to New York in 2021 where he appeared in 11 games and started five of those with the Jets.

Benkert spent the first four seasons with the Falcons, before landing with the Packers last season. Benkert appeared in one game, but he’s largely been on the practice squad during his stint in the NFL.