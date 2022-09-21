Kittle will be limited in practice; Armstead misses with a foot injury

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media ahead of Wednesday’s practice to provide injury updates. Defensive tackle Arik Armstead will miss practice with a foot injury, but Shanahan believes Armstead will be alright for Sunday night’s game against the Broncos.

And speaking of Denver, Shanahan said he would’ve hired their new coach Nathaniel Hackett if then offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur had gone to Green Bay to join his brother’s staff.

George Kittle will be a limited participant in practice Wednesday, which is an encouraging sign for his availability Sunday. Daniel Brunskill will miss practice once again with a hamstring injury. Trent Williams gets his weekly veteran’s day off.

Aaron Banks got a shoutout: “I’ve been real happy with him in these first two weeks. I think he took a step up in Week 1 from the preseason. And I thought he took an even greater step in Week 2.” Shanahan said Banks had one of the best games of any 49er on offense.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr watched the 49ers walkthrough. Shanahan said he asked to stop by, but wishes Kerr would have come at a more exciting time like team meetings or an actual practice.