 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The 49ers have the best defense in the NFL through 2 weeks

Pressure is king

By Jordan Elliott
/ new
Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Through the first two games of the season, the San Francisco 49ers have the number one ranked defense in the entire NFL. This unit has not missed a beat during this red hot start coming on the heels of three consecutive seasons where they finished with a top-five ranked defense.

Here is where the 49ers' defense ranks so far this season:

Passing defense - 1st

Rushing defense - 2nd

Total defense - 1st

Points allowed - 3rd

What's made this auspicious start even more compelling is that the 49ers still are not whole on that side of the ball. However, the return of Jimmie Ward is on the horizon and adding one of the best safeties in the NFL to a secondary that has already impressed figures to make this unit even more formidable.

Beyond that, perhaps Jason Verrett will make his return at some point as well and adds a veteran presence to a cornerback room that went from a question mark to one of the greatest strengths on the team.

There has been dominance at all three levels, but it all starts with the heart and soul of this team, the defensive line. The 49ers have flexed their depth on that unit as nine players have recorded snaps on the defensive line so far this season, and eight have recorded at least one pressure. Six of those eight have recorded multiple pressures. Nick Bosa has ten already on his own.

Bosa is a bonafide superstar, so his success comes as a surprise to nobody. What is encouraging, however are the flashes we are seeing from players like Charles Omenihu and Javon Kinlaw. They have eye-popping physical traits that are translating directly into production like this.

To sum up just how dominant this group has been, the 49ers have recorded a pressure rate of 47% so far this season. That means opposing quarterbacks are being pressured on nearly half their dropbacks. However, the success up front goes beyond the pass rush, as the 49ers have allowed just 2.6 yards per carry which is the best mark in the NFL through two games.

The tandem of Arik Armstead and Kinlaw has made it extremely difficult on opposing offenses attempting to run between the tackles. In addition, Armstead and Kinlaw have been outstanding at eating blockers and filling gaps, which won't be reflected in a stat sheet but have a massive impact on the success of the league's best rushing defense.

Kevin Givens and Hassan Ridgeway have both been huge pieces on the rotation on the interior as well.

The biggest surprise has been how outstanding Samson Ebukam has been defending the run. Ebukam ranks second among all edge defenders in the NFL in run stop win rate at 43%, and with reps like this, it is clear why that is the case.

While the work up front has been exemplary, the contributions on the back end have been just as vital. The emergence of safety Talanoa Hufanga has been playing at a pro bowl level to start his second year in the NFL.

Hufanga displays tremendous instincts in the box and has one of the quickest triggers in the run game among anyone I've seen at his position around the league. Here are a couple of reps to illustrate just how disruptive Hufanga has been around the line of scrimmage.

What has stood out, even more, is how stout Hufanga has been in coverage. On this rep, the 49ers defense is lined up in a quarters shell running a match zone. Mooney Ward, who is the boundary corner, passes the the receiver off to Hufanga as Tyler Lockett breaks towards the middle of the field.

As Hufanga picks up the wide receiver, he is able to diagnose where the ball is going and break on the spot to record a pass break up.

And yes, you read that right. The Seahawks ran a play with only ten men on the field. Take a moment to soak that in; you've earned it after the last decade of matchups against Seattle.

Hufanga has also shown he can hold his own when left on an island with a tough assignment. Watch how Hufanga is able to undercut this route and get his hands on the ball to create a turnover when Tashaun Gipson reels this in for a pick.

The cornerback position has also been a massive asset for the 49ers, with Emmanuel Moseley and Mooney Ward forming quite the tandem on the outside. Mooney intercepted a pass in the red zone against the Seahawks, and Moseley has only allowed 25 receiving yards across 59 coverage snaps so far this season.

Rookie slot corner Samuel Womack has held his own in coverage while also impressing his ability to tackle in the open field. I was extremely impressed with a rep that Womack had against Seattle, where he stonewalls Seahawks tight end, Noah Fant, despite Fant having a head of steam as well as a near 60-pound size advantage.

The linebackers have more than held their own as well. DeMeco Ryans coined the motto "SWARM" for this defense, which stands for Special Work ethic & Relentless Mindset. I chose a play that I thought perfectly illustrates that relentless mindset.

Watch how all three linebackers rally to the football to make this tackle and keep an eye on how much ground Azeez Al-Shaair covers.

This group is stacked from the front seven to the back end, and we haven't even seen it peak yet in its final form. Forget all the noise about the quarterback position and the recent transition the NFL has made to favor a more offensive game. Elite defense still reigns supreme, and this group has all of the pieces needed to make a deep playoff run and beyond.

Next Up In San Francisco 49ers News

Loading comments...