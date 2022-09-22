Golden Nuggets: Tevin Coleman, the Dontae Johnson of RBs

“You’re going to be good, brother,” Warner told Lance. “We’re good baby, we got your back. We got your back. It’s all love baby.”

“Kyle Shanahan confirmed Wednesday that Lance is done for the year — and that there’s no chance for him to return — but expects him back healthy for next season.”

“Last week, Kurt Benkert was a fantasy football manager whose lineup included Deebo Samuel and the 49ers defense. On Wednesday he was sharing a locker room with Samuel and the 49ers defense. (He’s two lockers down from Javon Kinlaw).”

“[Al Woods] is a very big individual,” Burford said. “I asked him how much he weighed during the game. And he said a pretty hefty number. I’m not going to put his business out there like that, but, yeah, he’s a big human being.”

“I’ve been real happy with him these first two weeks,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said of Banks. “I think he took a step up in Week 1 from the preseason. And I think he even took a greater step up in Week 2 compared to Week 1. I thought he had one of [his] better games on offense. He did a hell of a job.”

“I just want to start with I don’t want to downplay how much we feel for Trey,” fullback Kyle Juszczyk said in the locker room before Wednesday’s practice. “That was our guy. We wish he was still out here doing his thing, but it’s been a good transition. And granted, it’s been like two days, so from what we’ve experienced so far, it’s been good and seamless. I mean, Jimmy’s been our quarterback here. This is like his sixth year, so you would expect him to be familiar and know what we’re doing.”

“Garoppolo, who already has plenty of money, would be in line for a lot more. And for the first time, thanks to a recently restructured deal, he’d have the power.”

“It looks as good as we could have hoped,” ElAttrache said. “The tissue is healed. His range of motion is there. Any part of measurable strength that I can do has all returned to normal.”

“He was already a general on the field,” running back Jeff Wilson told KNBR’s Brian Murphy and Markus Boucher. “He already had the respect of everybody. So none of that was ever the problem. It hurts to see because you can tell—you know how you can tell that somebody is really becoming comfortable, like feels good in their own skin?

“You could that moment was coming that everybody knew he was capable of. It was right around the corner. Shoot, it probably would have even been that game. So that’s why it’s so tough because you can just—like even in the huddle—you could just see it in his eyes.”

“Brendel said Garoppolo can project like an “opera singer.”

“The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have promoted RB Marlon Mack to the active roster from the team’s practice squad. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed QB Trey Lance on the Injured Reserve List. The team also signed QB Kurt Benkert and RB Tevin Coleman to the team’s practice squad and released CB Kary Vincent Jr.”