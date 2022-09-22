Steelers vs. Browns open thread: 2 teams that might wish they had Jimmy G face off

It could have been Jimmy Garoppolo under center for the Steelers and Browns on Thursday night. Instead, both teams opted for free agent quarterbacks who have struggled through the early part of the season. Of course, given Trey Lance’s season-ending injury, the 49ers are happy neither front office decided to meet their asking price for Garoppolo.

The Browns are coming off an embarrassing blown 14-point lead against the Jets last week. With a short week to turn things around, they will try to defend home field against the Steelers, who have split two close games to start the season.

The Steelers are 4-point underdogs tonight, with the total on the game set at 38 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are my predictions for every game through Sunday of this week:

Marc’s prediction record:

Week 1: 7-8-1

Week 2: 9-7

Overall: 16-15-1

