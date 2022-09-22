NN prediction contest Week 3: The 49ers winning streak starts now

The 49ers are under the lights Sunday night. Due to our sponsorship with Tallysight, we have to pick every game. But, as we usually do, we’ll narrow it down to six for you at the bottom.

Steelers over Browns: The Steelers aren’t good, but Mike Tomlin has kept them competent. I don’t have that same level of confidence in Cleveland’s coaching staff, especially on a short week.

Bears over Texans: Justin Fields vs. Davis Mills. Both the Bears and Texans regressed in Week 2 after surprisingly Week 1 performances. I’m giving Chicago the edge at home/

Ravens over Patriots: I’m chalking up the Ravens’ loss to the Dolphins as a positive sign for Miami and not a negative for Baltimore.

Eagles over Commanders: Jalen Hurts had the best game of his career last week and Philly seems to be firing on all cylinders after a bumpy Week 1 win over the Lions.

Raiders over Titans: Two underwhelming teams, one acquired a star receiver this offseason, the other got rid of there’s. Easy call.

Lions over Vikings: Is this overreacting to the Vikings’ embarrassing loss on Monday Night? Probably. But I’m cool going down with Dan Campbell

Bengals over Jets: The Bengals can’t really be this bad after reaching the Super Bowl last season, right?

Dolphins over Bills: The Bills are probably the best team in the NFL, and picking against them seems foolish, but the Dolphins look legit under Mike McDaniel and they are heavy (+195) underdogs at home. We’ll see if they can pull off the upset.

Panthers over Saints: Baker Mayfield keeps letting me down, but the Saints have been far from impressive to start the season. I’m going with home-field.

Kansas City over Colts: Indy entered the season the clear AFC South favorite, but now, I am beginning to doubt whether they will win seven games.

Chargers over Jaguars: Jacksonville got its first win last week, but they don’t have the talent to keep up with the Chargers.

Bucs over Packers: Tom Brady is really showing his age and I don’t feel great picking the worse quarterback, but they have the better overall team and are at home.

Falcons over Seahawks: Both Marcus Mariota and Geno Smith have played well to start the season. I don’t think Seattle has the offense to come back if the Falcons get another early lead.

Cardinals over Rams: I was low on the Cardinals heading into the season, but Kyler Murray is performing well even without DeAndre Hopkins, and I don’t know what this Rams team is if Matthew Stafford is still a shell of his former self.

49ers over Broncos: Russell Wilson has been a 49ers killer for a while, but the Niners’ defense has been better than the two that have shut Denver down this season.

Marc’s prediction record:

Week 1: 7-8-1

Week 2: 9-7

Overall: 16-15-1

While we know casual gambling can be fun for some fans, we recognize that it can cause problems for others. If you would like to talk to a professional about your gambling habits, an anonymous national hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-522-4700.

Here are the six games for this week’s contest:

Ravens @ Patriots, 10:00 AM PT

Raiders @ Titans, 10:00 AM PT

Texans @ Bears, 10:00 AM PT

Packers @ Buccaneers, 1:25 PM PT

Falcons @ Seahawks, 1:25 PM PT

49ers @ Broncos, 5:20 PM PT