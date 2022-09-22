Injury updates: Kittle practices for the second day in a row; No Armstead on Thursday

The Broncos are banged up. Star cornerback Pat Surtain practiced for the first time Thursday as he’s dealing with a shoulder injury, but Surtain was limited. Likewise, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy hasn’t practiced this week with a rib injury. Those are two of the more important players on Denver’s roster and two players who wouldn’t certainly be a thorn in the 49ers' side.

The Broncos are already without safety Justin Simmons, who is out with a quad injury. That leaves Denver susceptible in the secondary. In addition, this is a team that struggles against tight ends, as evidenced by their 22nd ranking in DVOA and allowing the third-most yardage of any team in the league to tight ends.

Hello, George. Kittle appears to be on track to play Sunday evening as he practiced for the second day in a row. San Francisco could use his run blocking on the edge almost as much as Kittle’s receiving ability.

Trent Williams practiced after his usual veteran’s day off Wednesday. Arik Armstead sat out for the second day in a row with a foot injury. And while Kyle Shanahan believes Armstead will be OK for Sunday night, you can’t help but be a bit skeptical. Kevin Givens will likely slide into a starter role with Hassaan Ridgeway if he can't go.

Daniel Brunskill hasn’t practiced for what feels like a month. This will be the third game he misses with a hamstring injury. So why wasn’t Brunskill placed on the injured reserve? The new rule means you only miss four games.