The 3 best prop bets for 49ers/Broncos on Sunday night: When in doubt, bet on Deebo

If you were looking to make Sunday’s game a little more interesting, Michelle Magdziuk and I packed today’s Gold Digger’s podcast with tons of gambling and fantasy advice. If you don’t know, Michelle is a researcher for the NFL Network and writes for NFL.com. So here are three of the best bets you can make in the 49ers game this week.

Deebo Samuel's longest reception over 22.5 yards, Brandon Aiyuk's longest reception over 21.5 yards

Everybody into the pool on this one. Deebo actually doesn’t have a 23-yard catch this season, but he had 20 of them last season, which was tied for the second-most such catches in the NFL. With Jimmy Garoppolo back at quarterback, Deebo will have the ball in his hands early and often, and we know what he does with it once he gets it. Aiyuk, on the other hand, has hit this over in each game this season and seems to actually be a featured part of the game plan, unlike last year. You could argue that that QB change will affect him more than Deebo, but Michelle doesn’t think that will be the case. If you can find a longest reception prop for George Kittle, go ahead and take that bet, too.

From a Broncos perspective, there’s only been one game since the start of the last year where they did not allow a 23+ yard reception in a game. They’ve also allowed multiple such receptions in 13 games in that span, and they’ll be without safety Justin Simmons and possibly cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who is questionable.

Deebo Samuel over 31.5 rushing yards

Deebo has gone over this mark in nine of his last 13 games - until he proves it wrong, just keep smashing the over. Last week he only really had one good run in the game, and it was still enough to cash this bet. Add on the fact that Ty Davis-Price is now out of the picture with a high ankle sprain, and this looks like an even better bet. Last year Deebo was the ultimate get-out-of-jail-free for Kyle Shanahan, and there’s no reason to expect anything different this year.

Russell Wilson over 1.5 touchdown passes

The 49ers' defense has been incredibly stingy this year, but they’re due for at least a little regression in this one, especially against a quarterback that has tortured them in the past. Russ has had at least two passing touchdowns in five straight games against the 49ers and eight of his last 10 games against them. He’ll be wearing a different uniform, but he still knows this defense, and he may have some additional intel this year thanks to DJ Jones and K’Waun Williams signing with Denver this offseason.

For more betting and fantasy advice, be sure to listen to The Gold Diggers podcast every Friday, and give the Niners Nation Podcast Network a follow while you’re at it.