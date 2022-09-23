49ers final injury report: Arik Armstead is officially questionable against the Broncos

The 49ers took the field for one final practice before the wheels were up for Denver. Coltin McKivitz participated after sitting out Thursday’s practice. Tight end George Kittle participated once again and is not listed on the injury report, which is a great sign. Kyle Shanahan said Kittle is “good to go.”

The not-so-good news is Arik Armstead missed his third practice. Kyle Shanahan said he thought Arik would play Wednesday. On Friday, Armstead has a questionable designation for Sunday night. Here’s the injury report:

Out

OL Daniel Brunskill (hamstring)

RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle)

TE Tyler Kroft (knee)

Questionable:

DL Arik Armstead (foot)

OL Colton McKivitz (ankle)

The Broncos have ruled out cornerback Darius Phillips and have ten players listed as questionable:

Former 49ers D.J. Jones and K’Waun Williams participated in full. Jones is a beast. You already know this, but watching him last week was a reminder. The Niners interior offensive line will have their hands full with Jones.

Denver will be thin at wideout if neither Jeudy nor Hamler can play. That will take some of the pressure off the secondary.