49ers elevate DT Akeem Spence with Arik Armstead questionable with a foot injury

The 49ers made one roster move Saturday ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. The team elevated defensive tackle Akeem Spence from the practice squad.

That’s not a great sign for Arik Armstead’s availability, as he missed practice each day this week with a foot injury. And while Kyle Shanahan said earlier in the week he believes Armstead would play against Denver, Spence’s elevation says otherwise.

Perhaps the game being played at night as opposed to an early start would help Armstead suit up. San Francisco doesn’t have to declare Arik out until 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Armstead will be difficult to replace, given his ability to take on double teams against the run and win 1-on-1 as a pass rusher. Javon Kinlaw will be asked to do more, as will Kevin Givens and Hassan Ridgeway. The depth along the defensive line helps, but there’s no substitution for impact players such as Armstead.