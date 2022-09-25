 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

49ers vs Broncos: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

It’s game day!

By Ty Austin
San Francisco 49ers v Denver Broncos Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

In the Niners' first prime-time game of the season, they’ll be facing a familiar foe in a new place that fans have been used to seeing twice a year in the past. While the Broncos under Russell Wilson’s leadership opened up as 2.5-point favorites, but the lines shifted quickly.

Perhaps, the underwhelming performances by Denver in the first two weeks drove bettors to the 49ers, even though this was the starter-turned-backup-turned-starter Jimmy Garoppolo’s first week taking first-team reps in practice. Or, maybe, the dominating defensive showcase by San Francisco against the Seahawks swung the early money.

San Francisco 49ers (1-1) @ Denver Broncos (1-1)

Date: Sunday, September 25, 2022

Kickoff: 5:20 p.m. PT

Location: Denver, CO

Network: NBC

Play-by-Play: Mike Tirico

Color Analyst: Cris Collinsworth

Live streaming: FuboTV (Try for free here!)

Odds: 49ers -1.5 at DraftKings SportsBook

Total: 44.5

