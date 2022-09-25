49ers vs Broncos: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

In the Niners' first prime-time game of the season, they’ll be facing a familiar foe in a new place that fans have been used to seeing twice a year in the past. While the Broncos under Russell Wilson’s leadership opened up as 2.5-point favorites, but the lines shifted quickly.
Perhaps, the underwhelming performances by Denver in the first two weeks drove bettors to the 49ers, even though this was the starter-turned-backup-turned-starter Jimmy Garoppolo’s first week taking first-team reps in practice. Or, maybe, the dominating defensive showcase by San Francisco against the Seahawks swung the early money.
San Francisco 49ers (1-1) @ Denver Broncos (1-1)
Date: Sunday, September 25, 2022
Kickoff: 5:20 p.m. PT
Location: Denver, CO
Network: NBC
Play-by-Play: Mike Tirico
Color Analyst: Cris Collinsworth
Kyle Shanahan showing support for his QB.— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 24, 2022
#FTTB | #NFL pic.twitter.com/wakE5ZRoaC
Odds: 49ers -1.5 at DraftKings SportsBook
Total: 44.5
