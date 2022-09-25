Early game thread: We have 9 games on the slate this morning

For whatever reason, Jimmy Garoppolo getting shoulder surgery in March, being the reason he wasn’t sent to the Commanders is a story this morning. We knew that in March.

Anyway, there are nine games on the slate this morning.

The Chiefs are 5-point favorites over the Colts, who should fare better now that they have Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce back in the lineup.

The Ravens travel to Foxborough to take on the Patriots. I like Lamar to bounce back today. Bill Belichick's comments earlier in the week sounded like a coach who knew what was going to happen to him today.

The Saints and Panthers are a battle of two teams in the NFC South that need a win today. I have a sneaky feeling the Panthers get it done.

Lovie Smith returns to Chicago as Davis Mills and Justin Fields go head to head. Please do not watch that game.

The Bills and Dolphins should be a fascinating game that involves plenty of points. Can Tua keep pace with Josh Allen? Mike McDaniel is off to a hot start.

The Lions and Vikings might feature the highest-scoring game of the morning. Minnesota should answer the bell after a debacle on Monday Night Football last week.

Last week couldn’t have gone worse for the Bengals. They get Robert Saleh and the Jets, and I think they win by double-digits.

The Raiders and Titans couldn’t be any more boring, why the Commanders should keep it close against a Philly team that looks poised to win the NFC.