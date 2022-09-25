Kemoko Turay has been downgraded to out to address a personal matter

The 49ers are headed into Sunday night thin along the defensive line. Defensive tackle Arik Armstead is a big question mark as he didn’t practice with a foot injury all week. Saturday, the Niners elevated defensive tackle Akeem Spence, which felt like a pre-cursor to Armstead’s absence for tonight.

On Sunday, defensive lineman Kemoko Turay was downgraded to out for tonight’s game, as he has been excused to address a personal matter. There’s no reason to speculate. You just hope that Turay and his family are OK.

We’ll see if San Francisco calls up another defensive lineman or have another position active. Armstead’s health will go a long way in determining that.

The 49ers aren’t hurting for bodies. They’ll have Samson Ebukam, Javon Kinlaw, Nick Bosa, Drake Jackson, Kevin Givens, Hassaan Ridgeway, and Charles Omenihu still at their disposal. We’ll find out 90 minutes before the game who they decide to have active.