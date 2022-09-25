Afternoon game thread: Hoping the Rams and Cardinals tie

The Jaguars and Chargers started at the top of the hour. Justin Herbert started the game, although it remains to be seen how healthy he is. The score is 0-0 midway through the first quarter.

The Falcons and Seahawks make for what could be a high-scoring game as neither of those defenses can get off the field. I think the Falcons will win the game. It’s 3-0 early in Seattle.

Tampa Bay is out to an early 3-0 lead on Green Bay. Tom Brady has a banged-up offense, so we’ll see if the Bucs can keep the scoring up. I’m not sure Tampa’s offensive line will hold up.

The final game is an NFC West matchup as the Rams are in Glendale to take on the Cardinals. The Rams scored early after stopping Arizona on its first drive. I would assume Los Angeles outclasses the Cardinals as the game plays out.