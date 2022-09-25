It was expected, and now it’s officially. 49ers defensive tackle Arik Armstead is inactive for tonight’s game against the Denver Broncos. On the flip side, Denver’s former first-round pick, Jerry Jeudy, will play. Here’s a look at the inactives:

DL Arik Armstead (foot)

OL Daniel Brunskill (hamstring)

TE Tyler Kroft (knee)

DE Kemoko Turay (personal matter)

RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle)

OL Nick Zakelj

Akeem Spence will be activated and added to a defensive line rotation that includes a group that goes ten deep. Armstead is one of the better run defenders in the NFL as he can control the line of scrimmage and hold his ground against double teams. The onus is on Hassaan Ridgeway and Kevin Givens to help pick the slack up.

In addition to Jeudy, Patrick Surtain will play. That’s huge for the Broncos as he’s one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.