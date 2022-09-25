49ers vs. Broncos 1st quarter thread: Fast starts are encouraged

Kickoff is quickly approaching and, based on warm-ups, defensive tackle Kevin Givens will start in place of Arik Armstead.

As Jordan said earlier in the week, the coaching matchup in this game is a massive mismatch. Kyle Shanahan and Nathaniel Hackett on one side of the ball. Then you have DeMeco Ryans, one of the best defensive coordinators in the game against a first-year coordinator in Ejiro Evero.

Both defensive lines should make their presence felt. Whichever team’s offensive line holds up the longest should win. This will be the biggest test yet for Jake Brendel, Aaron Banks, and Spencer Burford. If they can give Jimmy Garoppolo time, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle should have their way with a banged-up Denver secondary.

On the other side of the ball, the 49ers must contain Russell Wilson and make him play within the structure of the offense. I have my doubts, which is why I think the 49ers will pull out an entertaining game.