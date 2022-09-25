49ers vs. Broncos second quarter thread: Keep your foot on the gas, Kyle

The 49ers didn’t get off to a hot start after Jimmy Garoppolo had his first pass broken up then his second pass tipped by none other than D.J. Jones. Not to worry, the defense forced a three-and-out on its opening possession.

San Francisco got their act together on the next drive as Jimmy found Brandon Aiyuk then Jeff Wilson Jr. had a big run. Both players went for over 30 yards and before you knew it, the Niners were in the red zone. Garoppolo found Aiyuk on a pick play near the goal-line to go up 7-0.

The defense forced a three-and-out on each of its first three possessions. Russell Wilson was 2-for-5 for three yards, and Emmanuel Moseley contested two throws. It looked as though the Broncos' offense was a bit overwhelmed by the speed and physicality of the defense.

On the Niners' final punt, Garoppolo missed Deebo Samuel streaking down the field: