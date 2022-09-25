49ers fall to Broncos 11-10 in one of the ugliest offensive performances you’ll see

That. Was. Ugly.

The 49ers scored on their second possession, and it felt like they’d be in control for the rest of the game the way the defense had been playing. The next four possessions were punts from both teams before Denver kicked a field goal to make it 7-3.

I’m still in the belief that Kyle Shanahan shouldn’t have declined a third-down holding call to force Denver pick up additional yardage. There would be five straight punts before the 49ers got the ball on a short field, only for Jimmy Garoppolo to fumble.

It was a rough game for Jimmy, as he missed multiple receivers for would-be first downs and potential touchdowns. Those misses allowed Denver to hang around. And we all know what Russell Wilson is capable of.

Backed up in their own end zone, Jimmy had stepped out of the back of the end zone for a safety. That made it 7-5. The defense held once again, and a missed field goal by the Broncos kept the score at 7-5.

When it came down to it, Denver scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter after marching 80 yards and Garoppolo threw into double coverage. Tonight was a slop fest offensively, but those two drives felt like the difference.

Here’s the 49ers offense after its first-quarter drive:

Punt

Punt

Punt

Punt

Fumble

Safety

Punt

Field Goal

Punt

Interception

Fumble

After the interception, the 49ers had one final chance, but a sack and a Jeff Wilson fumble put the game away. 11-10. An inexcusable performance all-around. Get ready for a long, long week.