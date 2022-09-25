Kyle Shanahan spoke with the media after the game and had bad news on the injury front. Trent Williams most likely has a high-ankle sprain. We’ll see how much time he misses, but he’s the team’s best player, and George Kittle admitted as much: It’s nothing against the guy below him, but there’s no one that’s nearly as good as Trent Williams.”

The severity of the injury will determine how long Williams has to miss. It could be as little as three weeks to a month or up to two months. The concerning part about Williams’ injury is it’s the same as what he suffered in last year’s playoffs, where he admittedly made the mistake of playing through it.

Here’s a look at the 49ers' next six opponents:

Rams

Panthers

Falcons

Chiefs

Rams

Chargers

Azeez Al-Shaair likely suffered an MCL injury. As a result, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles took his place in the lineup.