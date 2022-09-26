Twitter reacts to the ugly 11-10 Loss to Denver

Instant reactions are all the rage on Twitter. It’s a gift and curse for people to voice their immediate thoughts. Still, it makes for a fun time to look through tweets during a football game. The 49ers fell to the Denver Broncos in an ugly loss, and Twitter did not disappoint! Here were some of the best reactions from last night:

The second drive of the game was the best drive and was a Kyle Shanahan masterclass in playcalling. The only touchdown scored by the 49ers seemed effortless and was capped with this TD throw to Brandon Aiyuk. Again, the 49ers strike first but what happened next was utterly unexpected.

One of the more frustrating plays of the game by Jimmy Garoppolo. Stacking the receivers causes the confusion you see, and Deebo Samuel streaks wide open. The ball just needs to be in Samuel’s zip code, and it’s at the very least a considerable gain, if not a touchdown. UGH.

The 49ers' defense was lights out. Period. Only allowing nine points should lead to an easy victory. This stat is particularly interesting considering how many top-flight defenses the 49ers have thrown at Russell Wilson in past years. Wilson looked mortal in this game, and the defense and DeMeco Ryans deserved better.

Words still can’t describe what happened on this play. I’m still in shock, and it’s been over 12 hours since it happened—total lack of awareness on the field. The worst part is Trent Williams was injured on this play, and the severity of the injury is still unknown as of now. This is the type of play that would draw ridicule from the entire NFL world, and rightfully so. Now let’s check in on Dan Orvlosky:

Truly appalled by Jimmy G tonight. New low. He missed two remedial TD throws. He fumbled a snap. He ran out of bounds for a safety. And he threw into triple coverage for an INT. Imagine if Trey Lance did that. — Sean Jordan (@BaySean) September 26, 2022

Sean’s tweet encapsulates many fans' frustrations. Trey Lance was lambasted for his play in a monsoon during Week 1. The 49ers at least had an idea of baseline competency from the position with Garoppolo returning. It’s going to be interesting, to say the least, to see how the media spins this performance. I’ll admit that I’m sure Garoppolo isn’t in peak playing condition, but that has nothing to do with these mental errors and turnovers. Last night’s game is a game that nobody will forget. Unfortunately, it’s for all the wrong reasons.