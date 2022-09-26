49ers open up as 2-point favorites over the Rams for Monday Night Football in Week 4

Last week, the 49ers began as 2.5-point underdogs before enough money came in on San Francisco to the point where Vegas had to make them favorites. So despite the loss, if you bet on the 49ers, you were on the right side. A lot, and I mean a lot, had to go wrong for them to lose last night.

Fast forward a week, and the 49ers open up as 2-point favorites over the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, who just had a convincing win over the Arizona Cardinals. The total on the game is set at 44 on DraftKings SportsBook. Vegas is implying the 49ers win with a score around 23-21.

It goes to show that the last week was never as bad or good as it seemed. The 49ers were in control for a large portion of the game. Despite the miscues on third down and turnovers, they had a chance to win on two drives before the end of the game.

San Francisco has Sean McVay’s number during the regular season. Plus, the game is at Levi’s Stadium. So despite a frustrating loss on Sunday Night, that’s why the Niners are favored in Week 4 for a Monday Night Football showdown.