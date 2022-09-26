Snap counts and stat review: Lenoir out snaps Womack 35 to 2 in the slot

Injuries forced some of the backups to play more than the coaching staff would have liked Sunday night. Let’s look at the snap counts and some stats from Sunday.

Offense - 56 possible snaps

QB - Jimmy Garoppolo - 56 snaps

The good news is the starting quarterback finished the game. The bad news is just about everything else. Garoppolo’s 5.7 turnover-worthy play percentage was somehow only the eighth-highest of the week.

Garoppolo’s completion percentage took a tumble when he was under pressure at 42.9%, and his yards per attempt was a lowly 3.7. On top of that, the yards left on the field were close to 200:

And now, the yards left on the field. Try & think about what Shanahan wants in these plays. He’s a hi/lo gawd. The QB should be throwing away from the safety rotation. The underneath routes suck up the LBs, leaving the second level wide open. It's there. Repeatedly. pic.twitter.com/GfOVCBGIGp — KP (@KP_Show) September 26, 2022

It’s difficult to envision Garoppolo playing as poorly again moving forward. But, if he does, it’s going to be a long, long season.

Running backs - Jeff Wilson Jr. - 18, Kyle Juszczyk - 15, Deebo Samuel - 13, Jordan Mason - 3

Juszczyk had nine snaps at fullback and six as a tailback. It felt like a tale of two halves for the running game. Overall, 19 attempts aren’t going to cut it. That’s not a Kyle Shanahan type of offense. They averaged 4.6 yards per carry, but 37 of their 88 yards came on one run. Deebo finished with five attempts for only six yards.

Pass catchers - George Kittle - 51, Brandon Aiyuk - 50, Deebo - 31, Jauan Jennings - 26, Juszczyk - 12, Ray-Ray McCloud - 10, Charlie Woerner - 8, Danny Gray - 6, Ross Dwelley - 4

Juice played nine snaps in the slot and three out wide. Denver’s secondary sat on routes and didn’t respect the deep ball. Pat Surtain won his matchup against Aiyuk as the game progressed. Jennings has to catch the deep pass where Garoppolo got drilled. Jimmy missed a handful of throws. But we might be talking about a victory if Jennings gets his feet down in bounds. Football is truly a game of inches.

In the first half Sunday night, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle combined for 15 touches for 141 yards and a touchdown.



In second half: 2 touches for 5 yards



Analysis: Yikes. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) September 26, 2022

Offensive line - Aaron Banks - 56, Jake Brendel - 56, Spencer Burford - 56, Mike McGlinchey - 56, Trent Williams - 38, Colton McKivitz - 11, Jaylon Moore - 7

I had high hopes for Moore due to his natural power and athleticism. He looks lost every time he’s on the field.

Moore gave up a sack and allowed two free runners in seven snaps. That’s why we saw McKivitz at left tackle after two series. Kudos to the coaching staff for pulling the plug on Moore. Another week, McGlinchey gets steamrolled on one rep, has a penalty, and gives up multiple pressures. He’s a talented run blocker and holds his own for the most part against the pass, but there are four to five reps a game that are brutal.

Spencer Burford had a couple of rookie moments, but that’s to be expected. You hope that he and Aaron Banks continue to iron those mistakes out as the season progresses.

Defense - 74 possible snaps

Defensive line - Nick Bosa - 57, Samson Ebukam - 43, Javon Kinlaw - 42, Kevin Givens - 35, Hassan Ridgeway - 30, Charles Omenihu - 28, Drake Jackson - 22, Akeem Spence - 21, Kerry Hyder - 20

It would have been nice if the offense sustained at least one drive in the third and fourth quarters to give the defense a breather. Unfortunately, they looked like they didn’t have much left in the tank on the touchdown drive.

Four players had at least three pressures, with Bosa leading the way with six, Ebukam next at five, Omenihu coming in third with four, and Givens finishing with two. Each player had a win percentage in the 20s, which is fantastic.

Linebackers - Dre Greenlaw - 74, Fred Warner - 74, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles - 21, Azeez Al-Shaair - 17

Greenlaw flew around. He was great, especially against the run. Dre wasn’t too shabby in coverage, either, allowing only 11 yards on five targets. DFF did a fine job filling in for an injured Al-Shaair, who will find out later this afternoon if he’ll miss time.

Secondary - Talanoa Hufanga - 74, Emmanuel Moseley - 73, Tashaun Gipson Sr. - 73, Mooney Ward - 71, Deommodore Lenoir - 35, Samuel Womack - 2, Tarvarius Moore - 1, George Odum - 1

The surprise of the day came when Lenoir started in the 49ers' sub-package defense over Womack. I wonder how much of that had to do with DeMeco Ryans playing mostly zone against Russell Wilson and how much better he feels Lenoir is as a run defender. We’ll see if that keeps up. Womack is a much better athlete, but relying on a rookie in the slot with everything they’re tasked to do is a big ask.

There were a few big plays allowed on the back end, but the secondary was far from the problem. Moseley was in position all night, and Ward only gave up 43 yards on seven targets. More importantly, Ward had three run stops and forced a fumble that Denver was fortunate to recover.

Hufanga missed two tackles. He’s missed at least one every game. Both he and Gipson played well against the run and didn’t give up any explosive plays, but the missed tackles will be something to keep an eye on.