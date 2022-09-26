Trent Williams could miss 4-6 weeks with a high-ankle sprain; Al-Shaair could miss 8 weeks with an MCL sprain

We didn’t get the chance to get an update on Arik Armstead, but according to NBC Sports’s Jennifer Lee Chan, Armstead is dealing with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. The pain was too difficult for Arik to play through. We’ll see if that changes next week. A long week could help him.

Kyle Shanahan confirmed that Trent Williams has a high-ankle sprain. He didn’t want to commit to a timetable as the recovery process is different for each athlete but said Williams could miss anywhere between 4-to-6 weeks. Colton McKivitz will remain at left tackle.

Williams isn’t the only Niner that’ll miss time. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair has an MCL sprain that is similar to what Elijah Mitchell went through. Al-Shaair could miss up to two months.

Daniel Brunskill is expected to return to practice this week. Shanahan said, “hopefully, we can get Dan back this week to help us back inside.” That sounds like someone that’s over the inexperience. Shanahan cited a few where the protection broke down and cost them big plays. Nevertheless, he trusts Brunskill, although he didn’t say if he’d play center or right guard.

Shanahan said the fumbled snap at midfield was on Jake Brendel, as the rest of the offense went on one, and Brendel snapped it on two. That can’t happen. If it’s a good snap, Jordan Mason is 1-on-1 with a safety. The 49ers had the numbers advantage and had everyone blocked. Instead, a fumble.

Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett are a week away from practicing, per Shanahan: “I think it’s after this week they can come back and start practicing. It’s looking like they’re going to come back and start practicing. Hopefully, they’ll be able to practice this week.”

Shanahan made it clear that neither Ward nor Verrett have to play just because they’re eligible to.

Deommodore Lenoir is here to stay in the slot. Shanahan said he earned the job with his play during practice the past few weeks. He gave Lenoir credit for his play last night and said he was one of the team’s better defenders.