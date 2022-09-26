Monday Night Football thread: Never root for the Cowboys

The 49ers are on Monday Night Football next week. This week, we get Cooper Rush against Daniel Jones. Both teams are banged up and without a couple of key players. Obviously, Dak Prescott is a huge loss.

New York is a 1-point favorite at DraftKings SportsBook, with the total on the game set at 38.5.

Cooper Rush filled in adequately a week ago and might be the best QB on the field tonight. Unlike Daniel Jones, Rush has good numbers against the blitz. And he’ll have to, as Wink Martindale loves to bring the house.

My guess is CeeDee Lamb has a big night, and Tony Pollard makes an impact through the air. Defensively, Micah Parsons looks like one of the best players in the NFL. He’ll go against an up-and-coming star at left tackle in Andrew Thomas.

Richie James, yes, that Richie James has five receptions in each game. The veteran 49ers always said he had the talent. He’s an easy player to root for. How cool would it be to see James score in the national spotlight?

This one should be lower-scoring but entertaining.