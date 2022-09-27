Golden Nuggets: Bring on the Rams

“So, to those of you folks out there who were clamoring for Jimmy Garoppolo to start, you got your wish.

Was that fun? Did you enjoy that experience? Was the prospect of a developing dual-threat quarterback too uncertain to stomach?

Well, here you go. You wanted your Jimmy G gruel. And now you’ve got it.

The rest of the season likely won’t be as bad as whatever that was against the Broncos — and it certainly could have been rough with Lance at the helm — but with Garoppolo, the 49ers are back to walking the perpetual tightrope on offense.”

“From my vantage point in the stands it just wasn’t clicking, and I’ve been there,” Staley concluded. “We’ve had really good teams where just one day it wasn’t there. Offensively hopefully this isn’t the Niners offense we’re going to see the rest of the season. Hopefully, this was just a blip.”

“There is some positive news, though. Daniel Brunskill, who has been sidelined since training camp with a hamstring injury — which sustained a setback at some point in his recovery — is expected to return to practice this week, Shanahan said.”

“Lenoir got the nod over Womack at nickel cornerback because he’s been so sharp in practice, Shanahan said. He was targeted seven times and allowed five catches for 32 yards. He also was flagged for an obvious, third-down holding penalty that gave the Broncos a first down. They missed a field-goal attempt on that drive.

“I was real happy with how he played,” Shanahan said. “I thought he was one of the better guys out there last night.”

“McKivitz will start Monday night when the 49ers host the Rams.”

“Garoppolo needs everything working smoothly around him, and then he can add his key touches to it — a randomly brilliant throw, a key read, the right chemistry with the best playmakers. That did not happen in the first half Sunday, when Garoppolo was solid but underthrew Deebo Samuel when he was wide open down the sideline. The play gained 32 yards but easily could’ve been a touchdown if Garoppolo had led Samuel correctly.”

“After this week [Ward and Verrett] can come back and start practicing and it’s looking like they’ll have a chance to come back and start practicing,” Shanahan said. “We don’t have to play them that week when they do and we got three weeks to make that decision, but hopefully they’ll be able to practice next week.”

“Second-year guard Aaron Banks continues to earn solid grades from Pro Football Focus. He now owns a 77.0 overall grade, a 76.8 pass-blocking grade, and a 72.3 run-blocking grade through three games this season.”