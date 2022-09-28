49ers defensive expertise displayed in heartbreaking loss

49ers Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans led the team to force nine three-and-outs and 10 punts in a primetime matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ryans tried to carry Jimmy Garoppolo’s baggage to victory, but there is only so much the defense can do. The Niners' defense needs to overperform week in and week out to give the team a chance at this rate. Luckily, the defense is playing like the best in the league, so I would not put it past them. Anyway, here are four defensive stops on third down that will brighten your thoughts from the loss.

Moseley sets the tone for Denver's first possession

San Francisco’s defense played with violent passion all game. Emmanuel Moseley let Jerry Jeudy know he is serious with a big hit on Denver’s first offensive possession. The Niners are in Cover 2, and Moseley recognizes the corner route and redirects the safety before coming downhill for the stop. Tackling will be an ongoing point of emphasis for this secondary.

Ryans aggressiveness prevails

Last year, we saw Ryans get aggressive on third down regardless of who was in the secondary. And we saw that trend continue in Denver’s third offensive possession. The defense is playing Cover 1 with Talanoa Hufanga as the deep post player. Russell Wilson sends Jeudy in motion, which is likely to show if the defense is in man coverage or not and is supposed to free Jeudy up. Ryans blitzed Warner, who bluffs taking a gap to loop around the edge. Kerry Hyder gets a good push that helps the interior offensive line collapse. Moseley continues his strong year by keeping Jeudy in a straight jacket above.

Drake Jackson gets home for the sack

It’s no secret that defensive linemen are near the top of San Francisco’s positional value. -Ryans dialed up a fire zone blitz on 3rd & 16 at the end of the second quarter, and everyone on the line pushed the pocket. He gives a similar aggressive man blitz look that we saw in the previous play. Warner bails to coverage as Deommodore Lenoir comes off the edge unblocked, which frees up rookie Drake Jackson. Fire zones tend to confuse the quarterback, but the offensive line got mixed up on this one. Making things look the same is essential for elite defenses,

Russell Wilson’s scramble nullified

If you have any recollection of the prior 21 Wilson-49er matchups, you will know that Wilson usually breaks a long scramble where he catches the defense napping. Dre Greenlaw stops Wilson’s scramble one yard shy of the first down early in the fourth. Freshly extended Greenlaw has improved his play since regressing last year. He has been stout against the run, floated to receivers in zone coverage, and plays with his head on fire. This stop was uplifting because it gave the 49er offense a chance to put the game away.