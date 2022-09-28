Reacts Survey: Are you still confident that the 49ers will make the playoffs?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Francisco 49ers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Now that the dust has settled on Sunday’s ugly loss to the Denver Broncos, cooler and level heads have a chance to prevail. There’s no doubt that the loss is troubling, but it is only one game. The defense has been as good as advertised. The much-maligned run game isn’t nearly the problem people believe it to be. Receivers are still running wide open, so the play designs are still sharp. The 1-2 start for this team comes down to execution.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/7JDHI6/">Please take our survey</a>

Last season after an embarrassing loss to Colt McCoy and the Arizona Cardinals, the 49ers fell to 3-5 on the year. The team clicked right after and went on a deep playoff run. Now just because it happened last year doesn’t mean history will repeat itself. It’s a data point that includes largely the same roster and coaching staff. This defense, coaching staff, and the roster are too talented for this to continue.

DeMeco Ryans was finding his way early on, especially in the Arizona loss. His maturation as a play caller and ability to specifically scheme for different opponents and personnel is as good as ever. Through three games, this defense has been nothing short of dominant. Jimmie Ward, Arik Armstead, and possibly Jason Verrett returning only strengthens this group.

That leaves the biggest question regarding this team: Kyle Shanahan and this offense. We can toss Week 1 out with the weather conditions. Week 2 was what this offense is capable of with the dominating defense. Last week boils down to execution on many fronts. It wasn’t Shanahan’s sharpest playcalling, Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t play well, and Denver’s defense is excellent in its own right.

When you look at the NFC, the Eagles are the class of the conference through three weeks. Green Bay is finding its way, as is Tampa Bay. Arizona is scuffling on offense, and the Rams have two wins but aren’t exactly firing on all cylinders. Offenses across the league have started slowly. Will the 49ers make the playoffs? Absolutely, one way or another. A win on Monday night against the Rams and the schedule opens up. It’s right in front of this team.