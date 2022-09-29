Golden Nuggets: What is one improvement you want to see out of the offense?

“But the 49ers were fairly calm after Sunday’s loss because they’ve been through this before and they’ve pulled themselves out of it — with the same head coach, same quarterback, same star receiver and same fantastic defense. Is that enough to fend off the Cardinals, Giants, Saints and Bears for the final spot?”

“Garoppolo’s average time from snap to release in both wins against the Rams — 2.3 and 2.41 seconds, respectively, per NFL Next Gen Stats — were his two fastest clips of the season and two of the fastest marks posted by any QB all year. (Garoppolo also posted a speedy 2.38-second average in a win over the Rams in Week 6 of 2020, when Shanahan employed a similar game plan.)

The 49ers were also dealing with tackle issues in last season’s NFC Championship Game, with McGlinchey out and Williams playing but significantly compromised by a high-ankle sprain. But Garoppolo held onto the ball much longer — 3.14 seconds, on average — in that contest, which was a loss.”

”I’m really concerned now, offensively. I’m not concerned defensively. They’re on a historic track. But offensively, I’m very concerned. If you can’t protect the quarterback, you’re in a world of trouble. And the NFC West is not as tough as it’s always been, but the Rams are still tough. They’ll see them this week.”

“The season isn’t lost at 1-2, but it is one snap away from careening out of control.

If Garoppolo gets hurt, well, how many teams in NFL history have flourished after handing the keys to their third-string QB? Garoppolo’s injury history (knee, ankle, calf, thumb, shoulder) and the loss of his All-Universe blindside protector for at least a month increase the odds that Purdy will be forced into action at some point.”